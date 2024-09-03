Woman tavern owner in Limpopo among four arrested for murder

A woman tavern owner in Limpopo and three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man. The incident took place in Nobody Ga-Mothiba village on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said according to reports, police received a complaint of mob justice at the tavern where two people were attacked. “Upon arrival, police found one male victim in his 20s with multiple injuries inside the tavern. “He was certified dead by emergency medical services.”

Ledwaba said the other victim had sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims entered the tavern after it was closed and were dragged inside, where they were assaulted by the suspects with various objects. The motive for the incident is still unknown.” Ledwaba said a case of murder and assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm have been opened for investigation.

Limpopo police commission, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the swift arrest of the suspects and further warned members of the community against taking the law into their own hands. The four suspects, aged between 35 and 45, are expected to line up in the dock in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. According to the recent crime statistics, a total of 198 people were killed between April and June 2024.