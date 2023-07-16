Woman to appear in court after allegedly hiring hitmen to kill defenceless cop husband in home

A forty-one year old woman allegedly obtained a protection order against her cop husband in a bid to disarm him before hiring hitmen to kill him. Mamokgethe Gertrude Mashibi alleged that her husband, Thomas Mashimbi, abused her and a protection order was granted. It is believed that his firearm was confiscated pending SA Police Service internal processes to determine whether he was fit to possess a firearm.

But this was all part of an elaborate plan before she had hitmen enter their marital home and kill him. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mamokgethe Gertrude Mashimbi, Thandi Margaret Khumalo, 38, William Maluleka, 32, Nicholas Malope, 35, and Jan Chauke, 28, appeared in the North West High Court sitting at Ga-Rankuwa on Friday for the murder of Thomas Mashimbi. The matter was postponed to September 18 for further trial.

"The five are being charged with the murder of Thomas Mashimbi, a former police officer who was married to Mamokgethe Mashimbi. The five are further charged with two counts of conspiracy or incitement to commit murder, housebreaking with intent to kill, murder with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, fraud on accused one only, and perjury on accused one only," said NPA spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. Mamothame said the State has completed leading its evidence with an expert from the cellphone network provider, who demonstrated the link in communication between all accused persons in plotting the murder. The defence attorneys have also completed cross-examining the witness. Mamothame said the State was expected to call more witnesses, including the investigating officer when the matter resumes in September.

The spokesperson said police investigations reveal that between 7 January 2018 and 24 January 2018, Gertrude Mashimbi approached two individuals, who are now State witnesses, and incited them to commit a planned robbery at their marital home in Lebanon, near Winterveldt. However, the two failed to commit to the proposition and instead reported the matter to the police. She then approached Khumalo, who arranged a meeting with the other three accused. "Reports reveal that meetings were conducted between 07-24 January 2018, to plot the execution of the plan to murder Mashimbi."

On February 21 2018, Gertrude Mashimbi allegedly ensured that the gates and kitchen door were not properly closed to facilitate entry into the premises. "It is further alleged that Gertrude Mashimbi went to the police on 10 November 2017, and complained that her husband was abusing her, thus requesting a protection order. "The order was granted and Mashimbi’s firearm was confiscated as a result, pending the outcome of the SAPS internal process to ascertain his fitness to possess a firearm. The State argues that this was part of the plan to disarm the deceased, to prevent him from defending himself when the attack is executed."

Mamothame said it was alleged that on 21 February 2018, Maluleka, Malope, and Chauke entered the house and shot dead Thomas Mashimbi. They took two cellphones, a TV set and money estimated at R20 000. "It is alleged that Gertrude and two of their children were in the house when the plan unfolded, and she was unharmed during the commissioning of the crime."