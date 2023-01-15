Woman to appear in court for R11 million fraud

The Western Cape Commercial Crime Investigations Unit arrested the woman in Kuils River for a Wellington fraud case on Friday.

Rustenburg - A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding a grape farm over R11 million in the Western Cape.

"According to records she was employed by a grape farm. During November 2021 the farm manager informed the director of the farm of suspected transactions made by the suspect.

"After further investigation by the farm, they employed an auditing company to do an audit from 2019 to 2021 and it was discovered that the suspect made over 400 transactions from the business accounts to her personal account that amounts to R11 210 781.95," said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

The suspect was was expected to appear in Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Monday.