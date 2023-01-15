Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Woman to appear in court for R11 million fraud

Rustenburg - A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding a grape farm over R11 million in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Commercial Crime Investigations Unit arrested the woman in Kuils River for a Wellington fraud case on Friday.

"According to records she was employed by a grape farm. During November 2021 the farm manager informed the director of the farm of suspected transactions made by the suspect.

"After further investigation by the farm, they employed an auditing company to do an audit from 2019 to 2021 and it was discovered that the suspect made over 400 transactions from the business accounts to her personal account that amounts to R11 210 781.95," said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

The suspect was was expected to appear in Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Van Wyk said the same members of the same unit conducted further tracing operations on Friday and arrested a 37-year-old man from Hawston on a charge of fraud.

"The suspect was a manager at a retail clothing store, and while employed did fictitious refunds and pocketed the cash. A total of R201 210 was stolen from the company due to fraudulent transactions.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at Mitchells Plain SAPS. He is due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court on Monday."

