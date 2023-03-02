Woman to spend 10 years in jail for masterminding R550 000 fraud at Sars

Pretoria - The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced 46-year-old Penelope Hlengiwe Khumalo to 10 years’ imprisonment after she was convicted on charges of fraud and corruption. The Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Khumalo was a former employee of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“Penelope Hlengiwe Khumalo, 46, a former employee of the South African Revenue Service was found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 for fraud and corruption,” said Sekgotodi. “The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced her after a lengthy investigation which revealed that in March 2010, the accused assisted VAT vendors to complete and submit fraudulent returns with the aim to receive undue refunds from Sars.” Former Sars official Penelope Hlengiwe Khumalo has been found guilty of fraud and corruption. Photo: Hawks The Hawks said Sars suffered a loss of R550 000.

“The accused was sentenced to 14 years combined imprisonment on four counts of fraud. She was further sentenced to eight years collective imprisonment on two counts of corruption,” said Sekgotodi. “Khumalo will effectively serve 10 years’ imprisonment without an option of a fine.” Provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Major General Nicolas Gerber has saluted the efforts of the investigating officer and the prosecution team which resulted in justice prevailing and Khumalo receiving “the appropriate sentence”.

