Woman who allegedly gunned down cop with his firearm remanded in custody

Pretoria – A 28-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after she was arrested in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Mpumalanga-based police officer, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala. Thwala was found dead last week by a neighbour, in his home at Gedlembane, in Pienaar.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspect, Zanele Mkhonto, 28, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the specialised law enforcement unit is now probing the brutal murder of the police officer. “The 28-years-old suspect, Zanele Mkhonto was arrested and appeared before the KaNyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 10,” said Sekgotodi.

“She was remanded in custody and the case will be transferred to Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court until August 12 for legal aid and bail application,” she said. Provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena has called on communities to work together with police by sharing information which might assist in the ongoing investigation into the murder. Information can be sent to the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Albert de Lange on 071 481 2815.

Story continues below Advertisement

She emphasised that all information received by the police will be treated with confidentiality. Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 45, was found shot dead in his bed. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS Last week, police in Mpumalanga said Thwala’s body was discovered by a concerned neighbour. “According to information, police in Pienaar were called to attend to a scene where a neighbour alleges that she received a call from the mother of the member, requesting the neighbour to check on her son as she is suspecting that her son might have been murdered,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Upon the police’s arrival, they found him motionless, laying in his bed with visible gunshot wounds on his body. He was shot five times allegedly with his service pistol, two times in the head and three times on his upper body. “There were also two cartridges found on the floor, and his vehicle, a green Volkswagen Polo Classic with registration DSV 112 MP, as well as his service firearm and cellphone were missing but later discovered abandoned in the bushes. A murder case with additional charge of robbery was opened for investigation,” Mohlala said. IOL