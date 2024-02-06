Woman working as political party agent stabbed by rival political party agent during voter registration weekend

A 34-year-old man, who is an agent of an undisclosed political party, is set to appear in court after he was arrested on allegations of attempted murder. The man allegedly stabbed a woman who was representing a different political party on Sunday morning, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

According to the police report, the incident is said to have occurred in Leslie. “It is alleged that the two individuals, identified as party agents were somehow involved in a heated argument then the situation turned violent and it was during this time when the suspect allegedly attacked the woman,” said Mdhluli. A woman who was working as a political party agent was rushed to hospital after being stabbed by another agent. File Picture: Tracey Adams/Independent Media “The said incident reportedly took place during voter registration period.”

Police said the incident was under investigation, which led to the arrest of the man. “Details of the incident, which is still under police investigation, indicate that after the victim was stabbed, she was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment whilst a case of attempted murder was opened,” said Mdhluli. “Members of the police investigated the matter, hence they arrested the suspect on Monday, February 5, and charged him accordingly.”

The 34-year-old man is expected to appear before the Leslie Periodical Court on Wednesday, facing a murder charge. Meanwhile, IOL reported that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed registering more than one million voters during last weekend’s voter registration campaign. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya thanked those South Africans who visited voting stations across the country to register and check their registration details ahead of the 2024 elections.