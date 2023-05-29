Woman’s body found in Free State street

Cape Town - Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt after the body of an unidentified woman was found on Monday morning. Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the body of the woman was found in a street near an auction facility in Bohlokong.

“Police were summoned to Lombard Street near the auction facilities at about 7.30am after a passerby came across the body of an unknown female in her mid 20s. “On arrival, police discovered that the victim's throat had been slit. “She is wearing an olive green jacket, a white t-shirt, and black sweatpants. She is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made yet,” Kareli said.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation. Police have urged members of the public to come forward with information and contact Detective Captain Screamer Tshabalala from Bohlokong Detectives at 082 453 0795, or call the police crime line 08600 10111 or emergency 112, alternatively, drop an anonymous message on MySAPS mobile app. Last week, police in Limpopo launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly stoned a man to death in Maatadi Village.

The victim is suspected to have been involved in illegal mining in the area. The victim was certified dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stoned to death by unknown suspects and while his identity is not known, it has been revealed he is originally from KwaZulu-Natal.