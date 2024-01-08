Woman’s bullet-riddled body found in the driver’s seat of a car in Durban

A woman was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in Newlands East on Monday morning, paramedics said. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to a shooting incident at the John Dory’s Sports ground in the Newlands East area, north of Durban

“Paramedics arrived on scene a short while ago to find the South African Police Services (SAPS) already in attendance with the area cordoned off.” Jamieson said it is believed the shooting incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning. “Paramedics assessed a female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, believed to be approximately 35 years of age and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body,” Jamieson said.

“Unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson said events leading up to the shooting were unknown and would be subject to a police investigation. The crime scene was still active but SAPS have been approached for an update.

In another shooting incident, last Wednesday a woman was killed in an alleged domestic dispute in Tyrone Road in Padfield Park, Pinetown. Jamieson said paramedics were shown inside the house to where a female was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “Paramedics assessed the patient and unfortunately found that there was nothing they could do for the patient and she was declared deceased on the scene.”