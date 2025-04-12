Women For Change demands national disaster status for gender-based violence and femicide

Women's advocacy group Women For Change led a march on Friday to the Union Buildings in a bid to get the government to declare gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster. The group also handed over a petition with nearly 150,000 signatures supporting the cause.

"This is for every sister we've lost, every survivor still fighting, and every woman and child still living in fear," said the organisation. It stated that it is speaking for every woman who was silenced. "We are standing for every survivor who never gave up. We are carrying the names of those who never made it home. Together, we are writing a new chapter for all women in South Africa - one of justice, protection, and change. This is our moment. This is her legacy. This is history in the making."

With a theme titled Unbury the Truth, Women For Change brought out a large purple coffin to highlight the growing numbers of women and children who are killed at the hands of men. "A casket that is 33.8% larger than a standard because femicide has risen 33.8% in a single year. No other country has so many women killed by their partners. Declare GBVF a National Disaster today." With a theme titled Unbury the Truth, Women For Change brought out a larger than normal coffin to highlight the growing numbers of women and children who are killed at the hands of men. Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, and Civil rights organisation Action Society SA were also in attendance. "Every single day, 11 women are killed in South Africa. Our bodies have become crime scenes. Three children are murdered every day — one this morning, one this afternoon, and another this evening. Enough is enough," said Action Society's Kaylynn Palm.

The petition was received by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Children and People with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike. "Men must stop this behaviour and we must address it in our homes, churches, everywhere we are, women, children and LGBTQ+ persons must feel safe in our country. I thank you and I receive the memorandum on behalf of government," said Letsike. IOL News