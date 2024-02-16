Women officers allegedly assaulted, overpowered and disarmed by man in Ekurhuleni informal settlement

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) Tactical Response Team has arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition, assaulting police officers, robbery and discharging of a firearm in the Cloverdene area. The unit rushed to the scene after EMPD received information that two women officers were ambushed at an informal settlement in the Cloverdene area, according to EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane.

“On arrival, the officers found the two female officers who explained what transpired. The two female officers alleged that they were conducting their duties together with other stakeholders and they were approached by a male suspect who hit the one female suspect with a brick on her head. “The suspect then went on to take the firearm of the officers and he battled with the other officer, overpowering the two officers, and taking the firearm of the injured officer. The suspect then discharged the firearm and fled the scene.” A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two women Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers, and stole a loaded firearm. Picture: EMPD Armed with the description of the assailant, the tactical response officers then went on a manhunt and spotted a man fitting the description of the attacker.

“When he was approached, the suspect started to flee once again and threw away the firearm, and the officers managed to catch him,” said Monyane. “The suspect was immediately arrested and detained at the Crystal Park police station, facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition, assaulting police officers, robbery, and discharging of a firearm in public.” A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two women Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers, and stole a loaded firearm. Picture: EMPD The EMPD said the 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.