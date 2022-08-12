Women’s Month: Chinese entities offer support for victims of gender-based violence in SA

PRETORIA – As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, the Chinese Consul-General in Joburg, Zhongdong Tang, hosted a glitzy event celebrating the pivotal role played by women in South Africa and across the world. “Since the advent of democracy, great strides have been made in improving the status of women in this country. Progressive policies and laws elevate women’s status, protecting their rights and interests. A typical example is that more women serve in high-ranking positions,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

CHINESE Consul-General in Joburg, Zhongdong Tang, addresses a Women’s Month celebration event. l SUPPLIED While acknowledging the great strides made in the empowerment of women, Tang said the scourge of gender-based violence continued to be a blight in South Africa’s massive efforts to safeguard women’s rights and development. “While notable progress has been achieved in the fight for gender equality and women empowerment in South Africa, with economic and social crisis triggered by Covid-19, complicating the internationally situation, women still face serious risks today such as the gender-based violence and employment inequality,” said Tang. “President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address on Tuesday, encouraging women to play a part in the fight against gender-based violence and to speak out. I also would like to call upon every woman to unite and protect themselves. My office is ready to contribute more in this regard.”

He said the Chinese Consulate in Joburg would be holding similar events in support of the drive to empower South African women. The event was also attended by Tang’s wife Tingjiao Zhang; deputy consul-general Yujiang Zhou, MP Dr Xiaomei Havard; ANC representatives in Gauteng Gogo Ndlovana and Yolanda Mbelle; Jianling Zhao, of the Jenny Wu Sports Academy; and, Anita Zhou chairperson of the Africa-Chinese Women Association. Also among the guests at the glitzy event, were chief executive of the China Construction Bank in South Africa, Meiwei Luo and Jessica Han, representing the African Chinese Language Education Foundation based in Joburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Luo praised government and civil society groups in South Africa for the evident women emancipation since 1994, but she also expressed concern over the scourge of gender-based violence. CHIEF executive of the China Construction Bank in South Africa, Meiwei Luo, addresses the Chinese Consulate Women's Month event. l SUPPLIED Luo saluted the determination portrayed by women in different facets of life, with many breaking barriers and scaling dizzy heights in the economy. “Currently, in my bank we have about 80 staff, among which women account for nearly 60%. In my mid-level and above management team, five out of eleven are women, accounting for 45%. This reflects the reality that women play an important role, and they have irreplaceable roles in our bank,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Women’s contribution to the bank should be highly appreciated and valued.” She said there had been commendable, positive interventions for the empowerment of women announced by Ramaphosa, senior government officials and activist organisations to fight gender-based violence. “As the CEO of my bank, I raise the question, what can I do as well to fight gender-based violence? Through the help of the local officials, we can identify and deliver some sponsorship projects,” said Luo.

Story continues below Advertisement