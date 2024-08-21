Women’s Month: Limpopo man arrested after he allegedly shot his lover to death, near her parents’ home

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police in Limpopo after he allegedly fatally shot his lover, aged 35, in an apparent domestic dispute at Ramotshinyadi village, under the Mokwakwaila policing area. It is alleged that on Monday, at approximately 7pm, the accused man had gone to the woman’s parental residence, but then found her at a neighbour's house.

The 35-year-old man allegedly shot the woman several times, killing her instantly. “The suspect fled, but was promptly arrested by police, who found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The arrested man is scheduled to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As South Africa commemorates Women's Month, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned all forms of violence, particularly against women and children. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe On Monday, IOL reported that police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. The incident occurred at the couple’s residence, in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday evening.