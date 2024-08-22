Women’s Month: Lt-General Thembi Hadebe in charge of successful Limpopo SAPS

As South Africa commemorates Women's Month throughout August, the role of women in leadership and as agents of change is widely celebrated across the country. The month is set aside as Women’s Month in South Africa, marking the 68th anniversary of the historic march of thousands of South African women from all walks of life to the Union Buildings in 1956 in protest against the introduction of apartheid pass laws for black women in 1952.

The month-long commemoration in South Africa takes stock of achievements and the challenges that remain while mobilising support for the further development of women. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the annual Women’s Day celebrations earlier this month, held in Pofadder, Northern Cape. In celebrating women in law enforcement, the South African Police Service has taken the opportunity to honour one of its own trailblazers and leading women - provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Monica Thembi Hadebe. With 38 years of experience, Lieutenant General Monica Thembi Hadebe is firmly in charge of 105 police stations, five districts and 18 provincial components, with a total of 8,345 Police Act members and 2,014 Public Service personnel across Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “Lieutenant General Hadebe has broken barriers throughout her illustrious career, rising through the ranks to become one of the highest-ranking female officers and a shining example of sheer brilliance within the SAPS.

“Lieutenant General Hadebe started her police career in 1986 when she joined the ranks at the then KaNgwane police at Kanyamazane police station in Mpumalanga. She worked her way up through the ranks until her appointment as deputy provincial commissioner for support services and now head of the province,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. In 1995, Hadebe obtained a Diploma in Police Administration. Her determination saw her acquiring a B-Tech Degree in Policing in 2001, then a certificate in project management. Hadebe has successfully managed a number of projects and major events in the policing sector. She obtained an LLB degree from Unisa in 2020 and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS She is also the national chairperson of the Police Music and Cultural Association (Polmusca). “She has served in various levels of command throughout her 38 years of service. Lieutenant General Hadebe was the first appointed female provincial commissioner of Limpopo after she had been the deputy provincial commissioner for human resource management in Mpumalanga for a period spanning 12 years,” Mashaba said. Hadebe is in charge of the getaway province of Limpopo, which constantly records success in intercepting stolen and hijacked vehicles before they are smuggled out of South Africa.

“She has made significant strides in the fight against crime, thus making her an inspiration to members of SAPS as well as stakeholders. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and expertise in managing 105 police stations, five districts and 18 provincial components, with a total of 8,345 Police Act members and 2,014 Public Service personnel,” Mashaba said. Listing a few notable successes under Hadebe’s stern command, Mashaba highlighted that 10 suspects responsible for an armed robbery at Malamulele police station in November 2021 were arrested. All stolen firearms and ammunition were recovered during the arrest. “The success was just the beginning of another era for Limpopo province, as criminal syndicates involved in serious and violent crimes, including drug crime were dismantled. In response to the spate of cash-in transit robberies in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, 19 suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with the police in September 2023 in the Makhado policing area, following a multidisciplinary operation,” said Mashaba.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS The Limpopo province was dealt a huge blow in July 2022, when the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality, Moses “Big-Moss” Maluleke was fatally shot and his son injured at their residence by unknown assailants. “Lieutenant General Hadebe had already tightened the screws in beefing up the dedicated task teams to address all categories of crimes and five suspects involved in the incident were swiftly apprehended, ultimately convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2023 by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane,” Mashaba said. “Five suspects from uMlazi in KwaZulu-Natal took a chance and robbed a jewellery store at gunpoint in Savannah Mall, Polokwane in May 2023 and made off with R3 million worth of jewellery. The task team accurately followed up on information leading to Hilton, in Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu Natal, resulting in the arrest of suspects.”

The stolen loot of jewellery and the getaway vehicle used in the robbery were successfully recovered. Over 16,500 suspects were arrested in the past financial year from all five districts of Limpopo with charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, robberies, burglaries, rape, assault and fraud amongst others. Operation Vala Umgodi's effectiveness in dismantling illicit operations and preventing further environmental degradation was exemplified by the confiscation of mining equipment to the value of over R35 million,” said Mashaba.

Moreover, in a concerted effort to combat scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, the dedicated provincial commissioner has been spearheading comprehensive campaigns to ensure safety and protection of women and children, including vulnerable groups. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in Limpopo has secured 39 life imprisonment and combined 271 years sentences between April, 1 2023 and July 31 2024. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe conferring the rank of Major General on Junior Lehabe-Metsi when she was appointed district commissioner of Sekhukhune, in charge of 21 police stations in the area. Picture: Supplied / SAPS In December 2023, an anti-smuggling operation to tackle the growing concern of smuggling of motor vehicles through Limpopo province was established and to date 26 suspects have been arrested. Over R28 million worth of vehicles were recovered.

Under Hadebe’s steadfast leadership, Limpopo province has been actively fighting against the scourge of drug trafficking. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “Some recent efforts include the drug bust worth R5 million in Lebowakgomo, Capricorn district in July in which a 45 years old suspect was arrested, followed by the R2 billion drug lab bust in Groblersdal, Sekhukhune district in which four suspects including a farm owner, one South African and two Mexican nationals were arrested,” Mashaba said. The police also seized a huge consignment of illicit cigarettes in the past financial year.