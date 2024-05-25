Worker who survived sand bank collapse in Ballito remains in hospital

A 32-year-old worker who was injured when a sand bank collapsed onto him and his co-workers at a construction site in Ballito, north of Durban, is still recovering in hospital. The man was the only person to survive the horrific incident that claimed the lives of four workers. The sand bank collapsed at a site in Zen Drive in Ballito, entrapping five workers.

According to a source, the injured East London resident remains at a Durban hospital. “On the day, doctors were despatched to the scene and were preparing for an amputation at the scene. It was not necessary and his legs remain intact. He did undergo surgery, that went on for hours,” the source revealed. The source added that the man said he was aware that his colleagues had died.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, said the patient suffered renal impairment due to crush injuries sustained in the collapse. He also had severe dehydration at the scene. Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of five construction workers who were trapped after an embankment at a Ballito property collapsed on them. Photographer: Khaya Ngwenya/ Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, police have confirmed that an inquest docket was opened for further investigation. i