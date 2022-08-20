Wrong turn: Drunk woman crashes into JMPD patrol car

Pretoria - A woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle into a stationery Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) patrol vehicle in Midrand. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the visibly drinking woman was tested and found to be way over the limit.

“On Friday afternoon August 19, 2022, a JMPD freeway officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand when a female motorist driving a maroon Mazda hatchback crashed into a fully marked patrol vehicle,” said Fihla. A motorist was arrested after she crashed her Mazda hatchback into a stationery Joburg Metro Police Department vehicle in Midrand. Picture: Supplied/ JMPD “From initial observation, officers realised that the female motorist was under the influence of alcohol. The motorist was immediately breathalysed. Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l,” Fihla said. The breathalyser test of the motorist who crashed into the JMPD patrol vehicle. Picture: Supplied/ JMPD The motorist was arrested and detained at Midrand SAPS on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

Fihla said the male JMPD officer who was in the vehicle when the accident occurred sustained slight injuries after bumping his head on the roof of the patrol vehicle. “He was taken to Milpark Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on the same day after observation,” said Fihla. The JMPD has warned motorists to respect road rules and refrain from driving after consuming liquor.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest threats to road safety and it increases the risk of causing a serious or fatal accident. “We urge motorists to not drive while intoxicated from alcohol or any other intoxicating substance.” said Fihla. IOL