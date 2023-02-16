Wrong turn: Man rocks up in hijacked VW Caddy while cops were recovering stolen cars at Ekurhuleni house

Pretoria – Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has saluted a law enforcement team which arrested four suspects who were found with three reported hijacked vehicles in Wattville, Ekurhuleni. The three vehicles had been hijacked in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“On Sunday, 12 February, 2023, police received information about suspects who were in possession of hijacked motor vehicles,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said. “The team consisting of SAPS highway patrol unit, Johannesburg Metro Police Department K9, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s special task team, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Guerilla Tactical Service operationalised the information.” Four men were arrested at a house in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, as police recovered several vehicles hijacked in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng. Picture: SAPS The information led the law enforcement team to a house in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, where three suspects were found while allegedly trying to remove the tracking device from a Renault Kwid.

The Renault Kwid had been hijacked in Vosman, Mpumalanga province, earlier this month. “It is reported that the lawful owner of the vehicle was shot during the hijacking and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” Mohlala said. On the same premises, the law enforcement team also spotted another vehicle, a white Chevrolet utility bakkie.

Four men were arrested at a house in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, as police recovered several vehicles hijacked in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng. Picture: SAPS “Upon inspecting the vehicle, it was established that it was hijacked in Jane Furse, Limpopo province, in 2021. “While busy at the scene, a white Volkswagen Caddy arrived at the scene, driven by one male. The car was checked and it was found to have been hijacked in Norkem Park, Gauteng province, in 2022,” Mohlala said. All four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

