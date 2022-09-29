Wrong turn: Woman’s bid to enter prison facility with R6 000 drugs, oil in her underwear backfires

Pretoria: A 36-year-old woman has been apprehended by a prison warder in Mpumalanga, for alleged drug possession when she attempted to enter the Bethal Correctional Centre to visit an inmate. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the correctional centre was working towards creating a "no-go area for drugs", and the woman was reportedly caught before entering the premises to visit an inmate, on Tuesday.

“The female visitor was reportedly searched, as per prisons standard procedures, whereby a black plastic bag concealed beneath her underwear was found. It was then discovered that the plastic bag was stuffed with about 59 different types of tablets, as well as 20 small plastic bags and other substances, including crushed leaves and a plastic bottle containing oil,” said Mohlala. Police were summoned to the scene. The woman was arrested and charged for drug possession. A 36-year-old woman, Lorraine Nomsa Makhubele, has appeared in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs. Photo: SAPS The items were confiscated and would be subjected to a forensic investigation, he said.

“The estimated street value of the alleged drugs is at about R6 000. The investigation suggests that the alleged items were destined for an inmate… The matter is still under investigation,” said Mohlala. A 36-year-old woman, Lorraine Nomsa Makhubele, has appeared in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug possession. Photo: SAPS “The police and prison officials are said to have proceeded to the inmate’s bed, where a search was further conducted. An additional plastic bag containing dagga was found.” The inmate was facing a charge of possession of dagga and was due to appear in court soon.

“Ms Lorraine Nomsa Makhubele appeared in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on 28 September 2022, on charges of alleged possession of drugs. Possible charges of drug trafficking might be added as the investigation continues,” said Mohlala. “During her court appearance, the matter was postponed to 5 October 2022, for a formal bail application. The suspect was remanded in custody.” A 36-year-old woman, Lorraine Nomsa Makhubele has appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs. Photo: SAPS Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended officials from the correctional facility for their vigilance, and for the arrest as well as the recovery of the items.

Last month, a 43-year-old female prison warden was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga, following an impromptu search-and-seizure operation at a correctional facility. “Her arrest came after the facility manager arrived at the correctional centre to conduct a morning parade, with all employees reporting for duty. During the parade, the facility manager, with her team, announced that according to the procedures of the Department of Correctional Services, no employee was allowed to enter the premises with a hand or grocery bag unless it was transparent so that everyone could see the items inside,” Mohlala said at the time. While the Correctional Services staff were at the parade, they were informed that everyone would be searched, to prevent the possibility of drug smuggling.

“As the search and seizure was carried out, the said warden reportedly tried to hide her handbag. However, she was noticed. She allegedly ran from the parade to her office where she hid her handbag and went to another office,” said Mohala. “Some of the members conducting the search, then followed her to her office and could not find her (there)… They found her in another office. After being questioned on why she had left the parade without permission, she allegedly indicated that she was rushing for her duties.” The warden was questioned about the handbag she had hidden in her office, “but she could not… give a proper explanation” where the bag was.