Wynberg Magistrate’s Court murder: Second suspect appears in court

A second suspect who has been linked to the murder that took place inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court appeared in court on Tuesday. The 24-year-old man was arrested over the long weekend.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the arrest. “As part of ongoing investigations into the murder of a 50-year-old man at the Wynberg Regional Court on April 8, 2025, Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes detectives have arrested yet another suspect over the weekend on charges of murder. The 24-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg court on Tuesday, April 22,” Potelwa said. The shooting incident took place just before 11am on the fourth floor of the court building.

The body of the deceased is removed from the court, with forensic pathologists on the scene. The victim, Dingalomoyo Chintso, was killed outside in the lobby area while appearing at the court, in full view of everyone in the corridors. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head. “With the investigation unfolding, the team has been questioning a number of individuals, and steady progress is being made in efforts to apprehend all those responsible for the murder. It is expected that further arrests will be made in due course,” Potelwa said.

Previously speaking to IOL, a source stated the victim of the shooting was allegedly affiliated to Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang. The man is believed to be from Vrygrond near Muizenberg. Shireen Matthews made her first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where she faced murder charges on Monday, April 14, after allegedly orchestrating a gang hit. On Monday, April 13, a 35-year-old woman from Strandfontein, believed to be the girlfriend of a gangster, was arrested for the murder.

Shireen Matthews has already appeared in court. According to information, the newly arrested suspect is the boyfriend of Matthews. Abubaker Adams made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the appearance of Adams. “We can confirm that Abubaker Adams appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court today [Tuesday], charged with murder. His case has been rolled over to tomorrow morning for him to join his co-accused, Shireen Mathews. More charges are likely to be added when they appear tomorrow morning,” Ntabazalila said. [email protected]