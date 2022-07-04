Yanga Nyalara slapped with 31 charges, 18 of them murder

Cape Town: The man who has been wanted by police has finally been taken into custody. He made his first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Yanga Endrey Nyalara, 30, from Browns Farm in Philippi, also known as Bara, was wanted for many serious and violent crimes in Khayelitsha and Cape Town, dating from 2016.

Last month, police, who have deemed Nyalara dangerous, upped their offer of a R50 000 reward to R100 000 for any information that could lead to his arrest and prosecution. Yanga Endrey Nyalara, aka Bara, faces 18 counts of murder, among other charges. Photo: SAPS Nyalara was finally nabbed when members of Operation Restore reacted to information and conducted a search at a residence in Nassau Street in Bothasig on Friday. He and two women, aged 21 and 28, were caught in possession of tik and mandrax with a combined street value of R90 000.

There was a heavy police presence when he appeared in court. National Police Minister Bheki Cele was also in attendance. Nyalara’s apprehension is a massive win for police. He was wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of unlicensed firearms – crimes he allegedly committed between 2018 and this year in Khayelitsha.

Police said Nyalara was also wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Nyalara faced 18 counts of murder. “Yanga Nyalara, also known as Bara, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this morning. He is facing 31 charges which include 18 counts of murder, attempted murders, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing/ possession of drugs.

“More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues,” Ntabazalila said. Nyalara abandoned his bail bid. The case has been postponed until August 18, 2022.