Yet another delay in Jacob Zuma’s arms deal case

Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal case has been postponed to September 11. This is in order for presiding judge, Nkosinathi Chili, to provide reasons for previously dismissing Zuma's application to have prosecutor Billy Downer recused. IOL previously reported that Zuma, leader of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, lost his application for Downer's removal.

Zuma had gone to court to ask that Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan be privately prosecuted for leaking of his medical records. The matter was struck off the court roll. According to Judge Nkosinathi Chili, he was not persuaded by Zuma's reasons in a previous appearance. The postponement to September is due to Chili's unavailability and as such, asked both the State and defence to present themselves in court on September 11.

Zuma's legal counsel, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, questioned whether Zuma would have a fair trial with Downer representing the state. The trial is due to get under way in April next year. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) it is ready to proceed with the matter.