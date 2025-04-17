‘You violated our trust’: Omotoso victims speak out after acquittal

“Be reminded each day of your life how you preyed on young girls and used God as your front.” This was the emotional message delivered by Sarah Mofokeng, one of the women who was allegedly sexually abused by Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, following his recent acquittal. Speaking at a press briefing hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission on Thursday in Johannesburg, Mofokeng and fellow accusers Hlubikazi Faleni, Neliswa Mxakaza-Makhubela, and Anele Mxhakaza broke their silence in the wake of the Gqeberha High Court’s ruling.

“You violated our bodies, our trust, our safety, and our peace. You may think you’ve gotten away with it, but you haven’t, because we are still speaking the truth,” Mofokeng said. The remarks come after Judge Irma Schoeman acquitted Omotoso, 63, and co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, citing the State’s failure to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, despite some aspects of the witnesses’ testimony being deemed credible. The eight-year legal battle saw the accused facing a string of serious charges, including racketeering and sexual offenses.

Mofokeng said the outcome of the trial has left victims burdened with trauma, yet stronger in their resolve. “We carry the pain every day, but we also carry strength. This is not just a story of being hurt, it’s a story of surviving.” “You don’t get to silence us,” she said.

“We hope one day you are held accountable by the law, by your conscience, and by whatever justice may come your way.” She added: “You left us to carry the weight of something we didn’t ask for, something we never deserved. And you walked away like nothing happened.” The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission has since announced it will investigate the matter.

On the other side, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it is reviewing the judgment to determine possible legal avenues following the controversial acquittal. Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has also voiced concern over how the case was handled. Her spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said the minister considers the outcome a setback in the fight against gender-based violence.