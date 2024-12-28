You will be fined R1,000 or R1,500 if you fail to use fireworks properly, warns JMPD

Johannesburg residents who ignite fireworks near animals, hospitals or old age homes will face a fine of R1,000, and those lighting fireworks within 500 metres of a petrol station, allowing minors to ignite fireworks and failing to obtain permission for fireworks display could be fined R1,500. This is according to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), which has issued a stern warning against illegal use of fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As the New Year’s Eve approaches, fireworks are commonly ignited to celebrate the end of the year and welcome the arrival of the new year. However, the JMPD has issued a stern warning against the illegal use of fireworks. In a statement, the metro police acknowledged that while fireworks can add excitement to celebration, it is crucial to use them responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone.

The JMPD stressed that fireworks are only permitted on specific days, including Guy Fawkes Day, Diwali, Christmas Eve, Day of Goodwill, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. However, it warned that on these days, fireworks can only be used between 7pm and 10pm, except for New Year's Eve, when they can be used between 11pm and 1am. “Fireworks cannot be used in public places, such as schools, hospitals, or old age homes, or within 500 metres of a petrol station or explosives factory,” the JMPD said.

The metro police said a license is required to deal in fireworks. “Huge fireworks displays must be authorised by the Council at least 14 days before the event.” Minors under the age of 16-years-old are not allowed to use explosives without the supervision of adults.

The JMPD said it will be actively monitoring compliance of fireworks regulations and will take action against people who violate the law. “JMPD may impound fireworks if any dealer does not adhere to the conditions of the fireworks license.” The metro police said residents are reminded that fines will be imposed for violations of the City’s fireworks regulations.

Anyone who ignites fireworks near animals and ignites fireworks near hospitals and old age homes will face a fine of R1,000. While R1,500 will be fined to anyone who ignites fireworks within 500 metres of a petrol station, permitting or allowing minors to light or ignite fireworks. This also includes failing to obtain permission for fireworks display and to comply with the terms and conditions of fireworks display permission.