‘Young boys’ wanted for spate of murders in KwaMashu cannot be named

A gang of men allegedly linked to a spate of murders and robberies in KwaMashu in Durban made their first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The three suspects cannot be named until an identity parade has been held.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal said the men face several charges which include four counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2024, and October 2024, in KwaMashu. “The case was remanded to November 25, 2024, for bail investigation and an identity parade.”

At the court proceedings on Monday, SAPS Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that these “young boys” had been terrorising the hostel. He said while there were cases opened, he believed that there will be more cases as the investigation continues. Speaking about the suspects’ ages, Mkhwanazi said “these are young boys, the alleged ring leader is about 20-years-old.”

KZN police said there were arrested after they were allegedly seen in a viral video flashing firearms at a hostel in KwaMashu, Durban. Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the video which circulated on social media a few weeks ago showed the boys flashing firearms and shooting randomly at the KwaMashu hostel. “The cases were committed in different areas of KwaMashu. Hijackings were committed along the Dumisani Makhaye highway.”