Young mother loses faith in system after relationship with ‘controlling’ boyfriend sours

A 20-year-old woman from the Wentworth area in Durban, who recently gave birth to her son, said she’s lost faith in the criminal justice system after a relationship with an ex-boyfriend turned abusive and she was left helpless. Keziah Ryan said she is scared for her life as her ex-boyfriend, Michael Lee Jackson, 30, abused mentally and physically on numerous occasions and that the justice system has failed to “keep an abusive man off the streets”.

Ryan has been to the Durban Magistrate’s Court over 20 times, applied for a protection order and even had Jackson arrested for abuse but this was to no avail, as she still lives in constant fear. IOL spoke to Ryan about her relationship with Jackson, who is also the father of her newborn son. In July last year, Ryan and Jackson met and started dating and “everything was rosy, like the honeymoon phase” for two months, before the dynamics of the relationship changed.

In August, Ryan said she moved in with Jackson, who lives alone in the Bluff area, just south of Durban. After moving in together, Jackson became “extremely controlling” and wanted to oversee every aspect of her life, Ryan explained. “My phone wasn’t my phone. Michael had access to my emails, Facebook, Instagram and my Whatsapp. I was not allowed to leave the house without him.

“He didn’t like me visiting my family. I have two brothers and their friends are always around our house. So Michael always wanted to be around to watch me,” Ryan said. The first time Ryan was abused, which occurred in December last year, she opened up a case against Jackson, which is still ongoing at the Durban Court. Jackson was subsequently arrested but was granted bail after some time, Ryan explained, which angered her and also made her more fearful of him.

The second time he was arrested, Jackson was released from police custody on the condition that he stay away from Ryan but he almost immediately found her and started harassing her. He was arrested again. “Everytime I went to court, I would pray that he must not get bail…he must not get bail. Because I know in my head, if this guy gets bail, he is going to come for me,” Ryan explained, “because then I will have to run back to court and it is going to be ongoing for me.

Ryan ended her relationship with Jackson in December, after the first time he abused her and in April this year, got confirmation that she was with child. The mother of one said she was studying to become a teacher when she fell pregnant and dropped out of her studies. Ryan had already passed the first trimester of her pregnancy when she found out.

On July 17, Ryan gave birth to her son at Wentworth Hospital. When Jackson was given bail for the second time, after his arrest in February, he learnt about Ryan’s pregnancy and made his way to Wentworth Hospital, allegedly armed with a gun, to see his child and Ryan. Jackson claimed he was her husband then the father of her child, sources confirmed.

“This lady [hospital staff member] came to me and asked me if I could put out a fire. I thought she was joking. So I said yes. Then she says ‘there is a guy here who wants to see’. “Immediately I knew it was him [Jackson], so I told her please, whatever you do, do not let that man in here,” Ryan said. When the staff member returned and told Jackson what she said, he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened them, according to an anonymous source.

A security guard then ran to Ryan to warn and tell her to hide, but Jackson followed the guard into the ward with newborn babies and mothers. Keziah Ryan, who had just given birth, was already hiding from Jackson at this point. Jackson was arrested by Officer Thomas on July 19, while appearing at Durban Court for his previous case.

He is detained at Westville Prison. The case was remanded to August 10 for bail application, police confirmed. In the charge sheet to oppose him bail, for the third time, Officer Thomas said Jackson: “Is a violent person.”

“Is a danger to the complainant and her new born baby.” “...continues to undermine the authority of the court in violating the protection order.” Ryan told IOL that if Jackson gets bail after what he did while she was at hospital shortly after giving birth, she will not go back to the Durban Magistrate’s court for help as her efforts have been in vain.