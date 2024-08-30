Young pastor shot dead in Polokwane: police launch manhunt for suspect

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mutale, Limpopo, has opened a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man, believed to be a local pastor, in Thengwe Mutangula village on the night of Wednesday, August 28. According to police reports, officers received an urgent call about a shooting incident around 9.30pm. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a Toyota D4D bakkie parked along the road.

The victim, who appeared to be the owner of the vehicle, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Captain Tshilande Milingoni Alpheous, the investigating officer, shared details of the incident. “It appears that the victim was travelling with his girlfriend and a group of men in the back of the bakkie. He received a phone call from the suspect requesting prayer for his sick grandmother,” Alpheous said.

When the group reached a certain point in the village, they encountered the suspect. “The suspect pulled out a firearm, ordered the victim to move to the back seat of the vehicle, and then shot him,” Alpheous said. The men who were in the back of the bakkie reportedly fled the scene in terror after witnessing the shooting. They immediately contacted the police to report the incident.

Emergency personnel arrived quickly, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, a police spokesperson, expressed the department’s commitment to finding the perpetrator. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that the person responsible for this heinous act is brought to justice. We urge anyone with information to come forward.”