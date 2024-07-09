Young woman, 26, found dead in pool of blood in Amaoti

The body of a 26-year-old woman was found lying in a pool in an unpaved road in Amaoti, near Inanda, a township to the north of Durban. The horrific find was reported to the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) at approximately 8:32am last Friday, where their officers found the woman naked, with her underwear and sandals found 50 metres away.

According to the eyewitnesses, the deceased had been drinking with a friend the previous night and was last seen being walked back to her boyfriend’s house by her friend. It appears that the woman was dragged several meters from the boyfriend's yard before being stabbed, with visible drag marks evident on the unpaved road. While the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of rape.