‘You’re dismissed’: Home Affairs fires 18 officials for corruption, fraud and sexual harassment

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed 18 officials with immediate effect, for offences including fraud, corruption, sexual harassment, irregular granting of Identity Documents (IDs), and irregular processing of birth certificates and passports. Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs Duwayne Esau, said another another four officials were issued with final written warnings and another two officials received written warnings.

”The four officials were issued with final written warnings - two of which carry a one and three months salary suspension, respectively. “Another two officials received written warnings,” he added. Esau said the dismissals and disciplinary action comes after the completion of all mandated human resource and appeals processes by the department.

He said the reasons for dismissals of the 18 officers differ, with four of them being fired for irregular ranting of ID documents, while six were dismissed for irregular solemnisation and registration of marriages. “One was dismissed for irregular processing of passports, three for irregular processing of birth certificates, and one for irregular approval of visa applications,” Esau said. He said the others who were dismissed, included one for irregular extension of asylum seeker permits, one sexual harassment and one irregular deactivation of file.

Esau said the measures are part of the department’s intensified clampdown on corruption, fraud and maladministration. “The dismissals follow from a series of recent convictions, and reflect the intensification of cooperation between the Department of Home Affairs, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Hawks,” Esau said. ”Where prosecutable offences have been committed, the dockets will be referred for criminal prosecution, while Home Affairs also continues to work on measures to recover ill-gotten gains from perpetrators,” he added.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, expressed that the dismissals highlighted the department’s zero-tolerance on fraud and corruption. “The dismissals send a clear and unambiguous message that the days where acts of fraud and corruption are committed with impunity against Home Affairs, are over,” Schreiber said. He said the dismissals and prosecutions would continue ramping up until they root out corruption in the department.

“Those who cheapen and defraud the country are learning the hard way that there is nowhere to hide from a reinvigorated Home Affairs that is committed to upholding the rule of law and delivering dignity,” he said. Schreiber thanked the various law enforcement agencies that are supporting the department and “committed members of management” for their commitment and dedication on eradicating corruption. As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) begins from Monday, November 25, Schreiber welcomed the dismissal of an official for sexual harassment.