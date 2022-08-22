You’re most likely to get hijacked in Pinetown and your car stolen in Chatsworth in KZN, according to the crime stats

Durban - Pinetown SAPS recorded the most number of hijackings in KwaZulu- Natal, according to the country's crime statistics for the first quarter of 2022/23. The police station made the list of the top 30 stations that reported carjackings.

Pinetown recorded 63 cases, followed by KwaMashu, recording 57, and uMlazi, 49. During the same period in 2020, Pinetown only recorded nine hijackings. It has nearly doubled since last year’s number of 37 hijackings.

KwaMashu also recorded nine hijackings in the same period in 2020, and 32 cases were reported in the same period last year. KwaZulu Natal has the second highest hijackings in SA. The province recorded 913 cases, an increase of 93 cases.

Gauteng is leading with 3 113 carjackings. According to the statistics, 2 771 Sedan/ Hatch back/ Coupe vehicles were taken, followed by 1 691 bakkies and 461 SUVs. The most house robberies were reported in the Plessislaer policing precinct in the Midlands.

Plessislaer recorded 74, followed by 59 for Umlazi and Inanda with 57. KwaDakuza and Verulam also made the top 30 list of police stations for house robberies. Phoenix and Durban Central Central are among the Top 30 police stations in the country that reported the most serious crimes.

Phoenix reported 1592 cases, while Durban Central 1919 cases. While car theft decreased in KZN, from 1522 to 1499, the most numbers of stolen cars were reported at Chatsworth. In Chatsworth, 98 cars were reported stolen, compared to 46 in the same period last year.

This was followed closely by Durban Central and Berea, which recorded 97 and 93 cases, respectively. Shoplifting decreased in KwaZulu Natal. 154 fewer cases were reported than the previous year.