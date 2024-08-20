Zambian ‘kidnapping ringleader’ arrested at OR Tambo International expected in court

A 40-year-old Zambian national who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on drug and kidnapping charges is expected to make his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Police said the man was arrested as he entered the country from Zambia on Sunday morning.

National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police have been keeping a close watch on the man’s movement. “The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping for ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa. “He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman.”

The accused was arrested while walking on crutches. Explaining the case, Mathe said the Joburg businessman was kidnapped in Helderkruin, Roodepoort in July. “He was rescued on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.

“The suspect is also believed to be a key figure in the R300 million crystal meth drugs that were seized.” She said he was nabbed on Sunday following a multi-disciplinary task team operation. He is expected to line up in the dock with eight other accused.

They face charges of kidnapping and drug-related offences. There has been a spate of kidnappings this year, where businessman have been kidnapped for ransom. The SAPS said they have had their hands full dealing with these cases.