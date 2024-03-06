Zandile Gumede foundation commends judge for reprimanding State over incomplete documents

The Mama Zandile Gumede Foundation has commended the presiding judge in the corruption matter involving their patron, for reprimanding the prosecution for alleged incomplete documents. The former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede faces 21 charges pertaining to a Durban Solid Waste tender worth R300 million.

These charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Municipal Systems Act. The second session of the court hearing began in the Durban High Court on February 26 and is expected to run for a month. Gumede is being represented by top Durban advocate Paul Jorgenson.

She was arrested in May 2019 and released on R50,000 bail. Foundation spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo provided an update on the case, saying they were questioning the prohibition of media broadcastings of court proceedings. “This decision, prompted by an application from the State Prosecutor, aimed to restrict media coverage during the potential exposure of their mischievous conduct. We acknowledge our right to question the conduct surrounding this decision, despite its apparent necessity.”

Khuzwayo said two witnesses from the city’s Performance Monitoring and Evaluation and a senior administrator from the Speaker’s office. “The witness focused on documents related to the gift register of the accused senior city officials and the disclosure of interest forms. Unfortunately both witnesses failed to provide incriminating evidence against the accused.” The foundation commended the judge for being steadfast in reprimanding the prosecution team for incomplete documents.