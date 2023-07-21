Zandile Khumalo denies that Senzo Meyiwa was shot trying to separate a fight between her and Longwe Twala

Zandile Khumalo denied that slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot while trying to separate a fight between her and Longwe Twala, who was her boyfriend at the time. Zandile was under cross-examination at the North Gauteng High Court on Friday.

She was cross-examined by advocate Charles Mnisi who represents one of the five men accused of brutally killing the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in 2014. Mnisi told Zandile that he was in possession of a statement from a witness who can’t be named for security purposes, who said Meyiwa was killed while trying to separate a fight between her and Twala. According Mnisi, the witness received a call from Zandile’s sister, singer and socialite, Kelly Khumalo.

However, the call ended abruptly. “Subsequently, they phoned Tumelo Madlala and Tumelo told him that Senzo had been hit by a bullet and this happened as Senzo was trying to separate a fight between you and Longwe. “Any comment on that?” asked Mnisi.

“Firstly,” she said in faint laugh, “Longwe and I were not fighting, we were very happy, we were in a very good space. That’s why I invited him to my home. What is being said here is new to me,” she said. State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi objected to the question, saying there was no statement by any witness suggesting that Meyiwa was hit by a bullet while trying to separate a fight between Zandi and Twala. Mnisi argued that he was paraphrasing.

“In any case, the witness will come and testify to that, but for now, I will withdraw the statement,” he said. Earlier, Mnisi asked Zandile if she would be able to identify the suspect who was holding a gun when Meyiwa was killed. “Yes, I would be, but for now, I only have suspicions, but I don't want to point him out based on that,” she said.

When asked if she would identify the person when walking on the street, she said her “blood” would know. “I am getting lost when you talk about body, blood. What do you mean?” enquired Mnisi. “In an incident like that, when you meet that person, the body and blood tells you. We have emotions,” she replied.

Meyiwa was brutally murdered while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly at her home in Vosloorus. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s children, Christian and Thingo. The trial continues.