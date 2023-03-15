Zeerust cop hands himself in after allegedly shooting wife and her male friend

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the murders of his estranged wife and a 30-year-old man. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the warrant officer, who is stationed at the Nietverdiend SAPS in Zeerust, handed himself over to police yesterday (Wednesday).

Suping said the incident took place on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the off-duty officer went to a house in Sandvlakte where he allegedly fired several shots and instantly killed a 30-year-old man and his wife, who is also a police officer, stationed at Kopfontein Port of Entry. "Subsequent to the incident, the suspect handed himself to the police and the firearm that was allegedly used during the commission of the crime was confiscated. The motive for the crime is unknown and investigations are under way," he said.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and urged employees to use the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) programme and professionals rather than resorting to violence. Note: If you or a loved one is struggling to cope reach out in one of the following ways: ▪ Call SADAG on one of our 24-hour toll-free Helplines: 0800 567 567, 0800 456 789 or 0800 12 13 14;

▪ SMS 31393; ▪ Chat to a Counsellor LIVE on our WhatsApp Chatline on 076 882 2775 (8am to 5pm); or, ▪ Fill in a contact form on the website www.sadag.org