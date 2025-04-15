Zimbabwean fugitive sentenced to 110 years for rhino poaching and prison escape

A 54-year-old Zimbabwean fugitive, Thomas Chauke, also known as Sazu Nkambuya, has been sentenced to 110 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges, including rhino poaching, escaping lawful custody, and illegal possession of firearms. Chauke was convicted by the Makhanda High Court following a thorough investigation by the SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of rhino poaching and wildlife-related crimes, as well as three counts of escaping lawful custody. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said Chauke was a highly wanted fugitive linked to a string of serious crimes across provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West. "He was also linked to several cases, including armed robbery, rape and kidnapping," said Mukhathi.

He had previously been incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru Prison, serving five life terms for heinous crimes. On December 9, 2020, he escaped from prison, prompting a nationwide manhunt. He was rearrested on March 25, 2024, by the Modimolle STES Unit for unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. "Upon further investigation, the STES team uncovered that Chauke was implicated in a spate of serious criminal activities across provinces, including rhino poaching and unlawful possession of firearms,” said Mukhathi.

Following his apprehension, STES worked with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consolidate dockets from different provinces, ensuring a watertight prosecution. “The STES team remains dedicated to safeguarding both wildlife and the community from individuals engaged in criminal activities, ensuring that those responsible are brought to book and held accountable,” Mukhathi said. IOL News