Zimbabwean gets R1 million fine or five years in jail for possession of illicit cigarettes

A Zimbabwean national found guilty of possession of Illicit cigarettes worth R2 million in the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has been ordered to pay a fine of R1 million or serve a five-year jail term on Friday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo confirmed the sentence of Tauzeni Piason, 49.

Piason was also ordered to pay a fine of R5,000.00 or serve six months imprisonment for illegal immigration. NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on December 3, 2023, the police officers were patrolling on the N1 near Nzhelele dam, when they spotted a white Toyota Quantum. “They stopped and searched the vehicle and found it fully loaded with 91 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes valued at over R2 million,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The NPA said state prosecutor Sewela Mphasha argued during aggravation of the sentence that this offence is serious as it affects the economy of South Africa. “Reports were released and they showed that the country lost billions of rands because of the Illicit cigarettes. “She further submitted that these cigarettes are not declared at the border post and no duties are paid.”