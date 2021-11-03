Zimbabwean man jailed for Joburg CBD shop robbery

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 21-year-old Carlos Mhlanga to 13 years imprisonment for robbery, police in Johannesburg CBD said on Wednesday. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the Johannesburg central SAPS said the Zimbabwean man was arrested for robbing a clothing shop in Johannesburg.

“The accused [Mhlanga] and two of his accomplices robbed Clifford Boutique clothing shop at corner Bree and Polly Street on July 13, 2020 at 5pm. They entered the shop pretending to be customers, pointed a cashier with firearms and took an undisclosed amount of money from the till,” said Mbele. The robbers also searched the cashier and took his mobile phone before they fled the scene in different directions. “The victim [cashier] followed one of the suspects and screamed for help. Taxi queue marshals came to his rescue and apprehended a suspect. A firearm, live ammunition and the cellphone of the victim was recovered.

“This good conviction is a result of diligent work done by the investigating officer Sergeant Steven Maboko of Johannesburg central trio detectives. We hope this sentence will scare away would be offenders from committing the same crime,” said Mbele. Meanwhile, station commander for the Johannesburg central SAPS, Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the role of the workers in the taxi industry for apprehending the robber. Last month, the Johannesburg central police arrested a 38-year-old passenger, who was allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms in his luggage, at the Wanderers taxi rank.