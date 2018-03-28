Johannesburg - A High Court in Prague has confirmed Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's 15 year sentence, it was reported on Thursday.

Krejcir is currently at the centre of a series of criminal cases in South Africa, linked to the local underworld through drugs, intimidation and murder.

From the alleged murder of suspected Bedfordview drug kingpin Sam Issa, to the conspiracy to kill forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan and a high-ranking police officer, Colonel Nkosana Ximba, Krejcir’s trials remain a massive burden on the court roll across Gauteng.

Despite the criminal cases against him, thus far he has only been convicted of drug dealing and attempted murder, for which he was sentenced to an effective 34 years behind bars.

On Wednesday, Radio Praha reported that the high court confirmed Krejcir's sentence, which was handed down in absentia in 2015 for criminal conspiracy to commit fraud and murder, evasion of taxes, credit fraud and committing an offence of deprivation of personal freedom and blackmail.

Meanwhile, the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court earlier this month ruled that he is liable to be surrendered to the Czech Republic.

