Cape Town - A Constantia man accused of killing his wife - whose burnt body was found in the boot of her car - has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison.

Rob Packham, 57, the general manager of Twizza, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday morning charged with the murder of his wife Gill. He also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Gill, who was an administrator at the Springfield Convent School in Wynberg, was reported missing just over a week ago after she failed to arrive at work.

In court proceedings, state prosecutor Brynmor Benjamin indicated that the state was opposing bail as they believed Packham would try to destroy evidence.

Blood was allegedly found in the husband's car, in the garage of the couple's home and the bathroom.

Defence attorney, Ben Matthewson, said the arrest was illegal and asked for Packham to remain at Diep River Police Station until his next appearance on Friday.

Magistrate Goolam has ruled that Packham will remain in custody and be sent to Pollsmoor Prison until his next appearance.

The court is also waiting on a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine whether he is charged with a schedule 5 or schedule 6 offence.

He is back in court on Friday the 9th of March.

