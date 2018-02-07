Johannesburg - As allegations continue to swirl on social media over the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, music producer Chicco Twala has broken his silence and shared his side of the story.

At the weekend, the @AdvBarryRoux parody account caused a frenzy when the user tweeted explosive allegations regarding the murder.

The user claimed Senzo was shot by someone who was in the house that day and not by robbers as previously claimed.

Senzo was shot on October 26, 2014 at singer Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.

Those present on the night were Khumalo, her son with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye Christian, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Longwe Twala (who is the son of renowned music producer Twala), Senzo, and his friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

Following the shooting, it was reported that Twala’s gun was taken in for ballistic testing.

Police have since declined to confirm or deny this, saying they did not give out details of an investigation as this may potentially cause damage.

Despite previously refusing to comment on the matter, the music producer has since addressed certain allegations on commercial radio station Metro FM.

Speaking to The Drive hosts Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Twala spoke out on the issue around his firearm.

"My firearm is always with me. I brought it in 1989 and I've never fired it, it's always in my case," he said.

"It was not missing... I don't know where this comes from."

Twala also went on to talk about what happened that fateful night Meyiwa was shot, explaining that he received a call from a frantic Khumalo informing him of what had happened.

He then rushed to the scene, where he found Khumalo, Longwe and Meyiwa's childhood friend, who all explained what had unfolded. Meyiwa was lying on the ground.

"I phoned Dr [Irvin] Khoza... a lot of people [and informed them] that Senzo has been shot.

"I knew the boy... a very nice person. I don't care, he's my son... but if he had killed Senzo... and I had suspected, I would have pushed for him to go to jail. I've done this before."

Twala went on to stress that he was not present during the incident and could not speak on behalf of his son.

He further denied he would have granted his son access to his firearm, adding that when authorities asked for it, he handed it over for ballistic testing.

