Johannesburg - Musician and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has been hailed for her bravery and boldness after laying a rape charge against South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan.

On Monday, the women’s wing of the United Democratic Movement said Ferguson’s step would set a precedent.

“We have been waiting for this day, and for all women this is hope. Ferguson’s step will pave the way for other women to speak out,” said the UDM Women’s Organisation secretary-general, Thandi Nontenja.

Nontenja made the statement as former Safa general manager Ace Ncobo called on Jordaan to step down from the top position.

“Is it right for somebody who has this serious accusation which has now become a formal complaint filed with the SAPS to lead the organisation (Safa)?

“The issue of a resignation is a personal-conscience issue. It is an issue for the man himself to sit down and say ‘Am I the right person being faced with this thing to continue to lead this organisation?’ ” Ncobo said in an interview with the SABC.

The pair are in a bitter fight over the elective conference at the football body, which was postponed last week.

On Sunday, Ferguson said she'd decided to lay a charge after Jordaan had failed to engage her in a mediation that was outside formal legal action.

“I do this in the hope that other victims of sexual abuse will be empowered to speak out and act.

“I do this and ask for your support and prayer, in thought or action, for all those affected by his sexual misconduct,” she said.

Ferguson first alleged on Facebook last year that Jordaan raped her at a Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth in the 1990s.

This has been denied by the Safa president, who has maintained that court proceedings would get to the truth.

Meanwhile, the rape docket, which Ferguson opened in Joburg last week, has yet to be transferred to the Eastern Cape. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed they had not yet received the docket.

