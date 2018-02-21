Johannesburg - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) on Thursday, expressed shock at the alleged rape of a patient by a doctor at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp, in the West Rand.

Reports of the alleged rape, surfaced on Monday.

“We strongly denounce this reported crime against a patient. Sexual assault of a patient by a medical professional is blatant criminality, and a serious affront on their rights and dignity," chairperson of SAMA Dr Mzukisi Grootboom said.

"As a profession guided by a solemn oath, and bound by the ethical and professional duty of care for patients, the criminal misdemeanour of the doctor casts a blight on our profession.”

SAMA called on the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to verify the credentials of the alleged perpetrator and immediately institute disciplinary proceedings against him, once the criminal justice process is underway.

“We are encouraged that the appropriate judicial processes by the South African Police Service have apparently commenced. We are optimistic this will bring a successful prosecution,” said Grootboom.

“We extend our sincerest sympathy to the alleged victim and their family for the psychological, emotional, and physical harm they have been subjected to because of this reported attack.”

SAMA called for a speedy investigation into the matter and the release of more details surrounding the incident.

Krugersdorp police confirmed that the case of rape against the doctor was opened on Monday.

On Monday, Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa expressed shock to the alleged sexual assault of a patient by a sessional doctor based at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.

“I am saddened by these allegations and it’s difficult for me to comprehend how can a professional entrusted to look after our vulnerable patients commit such a heinous act,” Ramokgopa said at the time.

“Although we are allowing the police to do their work, we should send a strong message to our employees and community members at large that sexual assaults are human rights violations and should be strongly condemned and the perpetrators should face the might of the law.”

Ramokgopa said the department viewed the incident in a serious light and said that they have since stopped the services of the alleged perpetrator with immediate effect.

“This incident should not have happened in the first place as doctors are trained to look and care for our patients and not abuse them in any form. The implicated doctor will also be reported to the Health Profession Council of South Africa for his alleged misconduct,” Ramokgopa said.

The victim was referred to Leratong Hospital’s crisis centre for clinical assessment, trauma counselling and collection of evidence.

