WRECKAGE: The scene of the cash heist where nine men bombed a G4 Security vehicle on the N4 between Ga-Rankuwa and the R80 north-west of Pretoria on Friday.

Pretoria - False information on social media following a daring heist on the N4 on Friday was hampering investigations, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Monday.

He said some dishonest social media users were spreading misinformation that three suspects were later caught, shot and killed by the police.

He warned that some people were misleading the public by posting photographs on social media.

“Concerned citizens who sought justice need not be entertained by such reports, but work with the police to help catch the culprits.”

Masondo was speaking on the incident which happened last week in which nine men armed with rifles shot at a G4 Security vehicle, forcing it to stop, on the N4 between Ga-Rankuwa and the R80.

The suspects then overwhelmed three security officers out of the vehicle before using explosives to destroy the truck.

Masondo said the security officers were not harmed in the process and the private companies involved in the cash-in-transit heist were responsible for the provision of counselling for their staff.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the vehicle, and the police were determined to continue investigations until the suspects were arrested.

“The information being spread is misleading, considering that the suspects are still on the run; the police did not shoot and kill any people in relation to the heist.

“We need the public to help us catch the culprits by calling our offices to provide information and tips,” Masondo said.

While the police may not speak of ongoing investigations, it is believed that one of their leads was that the suspects were spotted fleeing in two Audi A4 vehicles.

Cash-in-transit heists remained one of the criminal activities targeted by former Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula.

Attackers are usually heavily armed and often travel in hijacked vehicles, which they later dump.

Anyone able to assist the police with their manhunt for the suspects should call 0860 10111.

The Star