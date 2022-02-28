Criminals in police bulletproof vests held workers hostage, detached ATM and carried it away

PRETORIA – Two men are appearing today, in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court after a group of criminals, some wearing marked police bulletproof vests and carrying high calibre firearms, held employees hostage before forcefully detaching an ATM and carrying it away. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on Friday, the group of men forcefully removed the ATM at a filling station at Charl Cilliers near Secunda.

“According to the report by police, about five armed male suspects stormed into a certain kiosk at a fuel station in Charl Cilliers and held the employees at gunpoint. Some of the suspects were wearing police bulletproof vests,” Mdhluli said. “It is said that the suspects, who carried heavy calibre firearms, including rifles, then tied the employees and detached the ATM machine before loading it into a trailer. The suspects are said to have then towed the said trailer with one of their vehicles and drove off.” He said the incident was reported to police, who swiftly responded and launched a manhunt for the criminals.

Officers spotted one of the getaway vehicles, a BMW SUV, with two occupants. “A high speed chase then ensued between police and the suspects until the BMW was brought to a halt by the (officers) near Morgenzon. Police then conducted a search on the vehicle and its occupants where they discovered some number plates as well as a certain object believed to have been used in removing the ATM,” Mdhluli said. The two suspects were arrested and charged for business robbery.

“The vehicle was also confiscated and it will form part of the investigation,” Mdhluli said. Police are still looking for the two men’s accomplices, and have appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPSApp. “All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said.