Monday, April 1, 2024

Curro Holdings apologises for social media post depicting “inappropriate stereotypes”

Curro Holdings has apologised after a social media post from the company received backlash for depicting racial stereotypes. File picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Published 6h ago

Share

Curro Holdings, an independent schools group, on Monday, apologised for a social media post that went viral due to the racial stereotypes it depicted.

“Curro Holdings acknowledges that a post we published on social media portraying children in various workplace contexts was offensive due to the inappropriate stereotypes it depicted,” the company said.

“The post was in error and has been deleted.”

Curro said that they apologised for the offence caused and were urgently following their internal processes to fully understand the circumstances of the post to ensure that the error is not repeated in the future.

“Curro reiterates its commitment to diversity and non-racialism in our schools.”

Numerous people on X have been speaking out about the post by Curro which shows a black child as a cashier and a white child as a vet.

Tshepho Letlalo said that Curro believes the destiny of black people is being cashiers while whites can have careers of theirs choices.

Ntshieng said that Curro sees black children as just some till operator.

Mlungisi N said that the social media post says a lot about Curro as an institution.

Vimlesh Rajbansi asked the question: “Why does Curro give the black girl the dream of a job as a cashier while the white girls can dream to become vets?”

An X user that goes by the name Her Majesty asked if they child couldn’t be a nurse or a teacher. “Out of so many career choices they chose cashier”.

