Curro Holdings apologises for social media post depicting “inappropriate stereotypes”

Curro Holdings, an independent schools group, on Monday, apologised for a social media post that went viral due to the racial stereotypes it depicted. “Curro Holdings acknowledges that a post we published on social media portraying children in various workplace contexts was offensive due to the inappropriate stereotypes it depicted,” the company said.

“The post was in error and has been deleted.” Curro said that they apologised for the offence caused and were urgently following their internal processes to fully understand the circumstances of the post to ensure that the error is not repeated in the future. “Curro reiterates its commitment to diversity and non-racialism in our schools.”

Numerous people on X have been speaking out about the post by Curro which shows a black child as a cashier and a white child as a vet. Tshepho Letlalo said that Curro believes the destiny of black people is being cashiers while whites can have careers of theirs choices. Curro believes the destiny of Black people is being cashiers while whites can have careers of theirs choices and owning means of production pic.twitter.com/kMBscbIhzR — 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐡![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐩![CDATA[]]>𝐡![CDATA[]]>𝐨 𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇦™❁ (@MtsheposSA) April 1, 2024 Ntshieng said that Curro sees black children as just some till operator.

Yall will now stop praising these white schools



Curro sees your black children as just some future till operator 😭 pic.twitter.com/mYzDs9w9MQ — Ｎｔｓｈｉｅｎｇ🉐️ (@LeratoNW_) April 1, 2024 Mlungisi N said that the social media post says a lot about Curro as an institution. This picture says a lot about Curro as the institution. pic.twitter.com/qvJufL4umN — Mlungisi N (@Mlu__N7) April 1, 2024 Vimlesh Rajbansi asked the question: “Why does Curro give the black girl the dream of a job as a cashier while the white girls can dream to become vets?” 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦❌🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦❌🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦❌🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

Why does Curro give the black girl the dream of a job as a cashier while the white girls can dream to become vets? pic.twitter.com/6J5KcpCMOX — Vimlesh Rajbansi (@VimleshRajbansi) April 1, 2024 An X user that goes by the name Her Majesty asked if they child couldn’t be a nurse or a teacher. “Out of so many career choices they chose cashier”.