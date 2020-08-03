DA calls for tough action against teachers implicated in Durban high school love tryst

Durban - The DA has slammed the fact that the careers of two Durban teachers are on the line after it emerged that they were allegedly involved in a love triangle with a Grade 12 pupil. The DA's spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, called the incident alarming, adding that it was an indication of abuse of power and illicit conduct that exists within schools. "Figures released by the South African Council of Educators (SACE) last year which showed that KwaZulu-Natal has one of the highest number of sexual offences within schools," he said. Keeka said while they welcomed the suspension, it was not enough. He further slammed measures taken by the Department of Basic Education in the past.

"The DA has long-called on the KZN DBE to make sure that any educator who appears on the sexual offences register is not re-employed in any area where there are children. Yet, to date, there is no evidence that this is taking place," he said.

Keeka said given the seriousness of this scourge, it is critical that any internal investigation relating to sexual misconduct, undertaken by the DBE, be multi-pronged and that it also involve police.

He said SACE, as the body that regulates the profession, must also be directly involved in all processes.

"While it is important to ensure that the public remains informed about such matters, divulging information must also be done in a responsible manner.

“The sensitivity of the matter has great potential to traumatise learners, parents and educators before reaching finality.

“It is therefore also critical that the victims of this gross violation of trust also receive the necessary counselling, which must be provided by the DoE in conjunction with the province’s Social Development department," Keeka said.

He said if the allegations are true, the teachers must be punished accordingly.

