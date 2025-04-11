DA demands accountability from Minister Creecy over systemic failures at South Africa's airports

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is demanding accountability from the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, over systemic failures at South Africa's airports. The DA submitted two applications to the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) on Thursday, April 10. The first application requests an independent report on the failures of Air Traffic Navigation Services, which has been privately held for nearly two months.

In the second application, the party requests access to the minutes from Minister Creecy's meetings with the Airports Company South Africa's Board. (ACSA). The DA’s spokesperson on Transport, Chris Hunsinger, has expressed concern about safety failures, deteriorating infrastructure, management missteps, and the ongoing fuel supply issues plaguing airports across the country. The party said South Africa cannot afford to have its aviation sector, a critical driver of the economy, hijacked by this level of mismanagement.

“Yet the minister and ACSA remain silent, avoiding their responsibility to remain accountable and transparent. For example, the Minister has failed to disclose a report into the failures of the Air Traffic Navigations Services,” said Hunsinger. Hunsinger said the minister and the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) board must account to the people of South Africa for these failures. “Safe and reliable air travel is vital, and credibility must be restored through transparency and accountability. Minister Creecy cannot continue pleading ignorance while the aviation sector descends into chaos,” said Hunsinger.

Meanwhile, Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) at several South African airports have been suspended due to overdue maintenance. This has resulted in cancellations of morning flights, delays, and restricted operational windows in conditions of low visibility. This failure raises concern about the government’s ability to maintain aviation safety standards. Polokwane International Airport faced disruptions on Tuesday when six flights were cancelled due to technical issues with the air navigation system. Mokgadi Matli, the airport's CEO, explained that these problems were caused by a recent software update from Air Traffic Control and Management Solutions. The airport has since resumed normal operations.