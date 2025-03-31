DA demands investigation into delayed Line 2C bus rapid transit project in Tshwane

The DA in the City of Tshwane is calling for a thorough investigation into the delayed construction of a bus rapid transit route known as Line 2C, which is part of the A Re Yeng system in Pretoria East. The project has missed its initial completion deadline of November 2024, stirring concerns over potential mismanagement and irregular expenditure.

DA spokesperson for roads and transport, Dikeledi Selowa, said the Line 2C route project has been granted a contract extension, despite the initial contract having lapsed. She said what was more concerning was that the project has allegedly racked up an irregular expenditure of R15 million. “We found out that there was an extension given to the department that is now resulting in the irregular expenditure of over R15 million after the contract has already lapsed,” she said.

Selowa expressed concern over the sluggish progress of the project, disputing claims that it is 83% complete. She also criticised the city for failing to deliver on its promises, particularly regarding the replanting of trees that were removed during the project. The DA wants a probe to be launched into the project, including a physical verification audit to assess its progress and quality.

Furthermore, Selowa said, the DA will conduct a thorough examination of the project's financials to determine if the city received value for money for each line item. Ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden acknowledged that rainfall may have contributed to the delays in the project. However, he said that inclement weather alone was not sufficient to justify the extent of the delays, citing poor project management as a significant contributing factor.

“Most of the delays were as a result of the contractors stopping working because they were not paid by the main contractor. So, people would go to work but they wouldn’t get money for material and stock and so they wouldn’t continue working,” he said. He explained that the bus rapid transit route was intended to span from January Masilela to Simon Vermooten Road. He highlighted that Simon Vermooten Road was not constructed with sufficient width to accommodate the bus rapid transit route when it was initially built.

As a result, the road now needs to be widened to allow buses to pass through and connect to Mamelodi township. He said the ultimate goal of the project is to establish a direct route linking Mamelodi to Menlyn. According to him, improper use of barriers have significantly impacted traffic flow, leading to a surge in accidents.