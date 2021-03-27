DA on the cusp of announcing new provincial leaders in KZN

By Samkelo Mtshali The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is a few hours away from announcing its new provincial leaders with its provincial congress currently underway in Durban with three candidates vying to replace outgoing provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango. Going toe to toe to succeed Mncwango, who announced late last year that he would not be seeking a third term at the helm, are DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham, her deputy caucus leader Emmanuel Mhlongo and Francois Rodgers. The new leader will come into the post with between only five to eight months to prepare for the local government elections which could take place anytime between 4 August and 1 November, as indicated by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Seen as the frontrunner by party insiders is Nicole Graham, with her position as leader of the DA’s caucus in one of the biggest metropolitan municipalities in the country carrying with it a lot of political weight.

On Friday evening Graham told her Twitter followers that this race for the party’s leadership was the biggest race of her political career.

“Regardless of what happens, I am deeply honoured to do what I do and love this crazy, challenging life. Thanks to everyone who has supported me and the work that we do as the DA. Much love,” Graham said.

Around 575 voting delegates of the party have this morning, between 10 am and 1 pm, cast their votes to elect the new leadership and vote counting is currently underway at Durban’s International Convention Centre with the new leadership expected to be announced after 4 pm.

Other positions that are being contested at the congress are deputy provincial leader, provincial chairperson and the three deputy provincial chairperson positions.

Vying for deputy provincial leader are Christopher Pappas, DA member of the provincial legislature, Hlengiwe Shozi, one of the DA’s councillors in eThekwini and Samier Singh also of the DA in eThekwini.

The party’s provincial chairperson position is being contested by Dean Macpherson, currently a member of parliament in the National Assembly, and Bongumusa Nhlabathi, the current leader of the DA in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

The most contested position is that of deputy provincial chairperson which has six candidates contesting the three deputy chairperson positions.

The positions are contested by Shehana Kajee, Marlaine Nair, Joseph Ngema, Sithembiso Ngema, Elma Rabe, Sagar Singh and Jacobus Theron.

IOL