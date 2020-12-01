DA ’shocked’ cash-strapped Emfuleni paid two administrators R890k in four months

Johannesburg – The DA has said it is in shock the financially-strapped Emfuleni Municipality spent almost a R1 million in four months on the salaries of two administrators. The administrators started working in Emfuleni in August this year and are being paid an hourly rate of R2 264, or about R111 748 a month each. The party said this information was revealed by the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, in an oral reply to the DA’s questions at a virtual sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. Kingsol Chabalala, the DA Emfuleni North constituency head, said the administrators had so for been paid R893 984. According to Chabalala, Maile said the administrators were appointed to support the lead administrator in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

Chabalala said it was unacceptable the cash-strapped Emfuleni Municipality continued to pay “ridiculous salaries” to administrators while facing a serious cash-flow problem.

“This municipality has been battling to pay its debts owed to Rand Water and Eskom as well as to pay its service providers for the services rendered, yet they continue to pay thousands of rand to administrators every month.

“Service delivery has completely collapsed in Emfuleni under the watch of these administrators, who are failing to rescue this municipality from its serious financial situation.

“The DA calls on MEC Maile to review the work done by these administrators in Emfuleni so far so as to ascertain whether they are assisting in rescuing this municipality from its long-term financial and service delivery problems. We see no use in having a team of four administrators if this municipality continues to move from one challenge to another with no lasting solution,” he said.

It was also revealed last month that the municipality spent over R378 million on employees’ overtime for the past five years.

The municipality also paid over R29 million in overtime to employees in four months of the national lockdown.

