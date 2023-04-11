Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former prison warden who helped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre have been arrested. The arrests of Senohe Matsoara and Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, were conducted in Bloemfontein and Port Edward, respectively.
Matsoara was arrested on Saturday, while Sekeleni was arrested on Friday.
On Friday night, Bester and his fugitive girlfriend were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania.
The pair was nabbed along with a Mozambican national by Tanzanian police and Interpol. Magudumana and Bester are expected to be deported back to South Africa soon.
Banyana Banyana fought back from a 3-0 deficit to end 3-2 losers against hosts Serbia in an international friendly in Stara Pazova on Monday.
The 35th world-ranked Serbia ran up a 3-0 lead after only 22 minutes of play.
Defender Violeta Slovic scored the opening goal in the eighth minute, and Milica Mijatovic, who plays for Italian Serie A club Fiorentina, made it 2-0 in the 16th minute after Banyana failed to clear their lines after a goalmouth cross.
In the 22nd minute, the hosts made it 3-0 when Jovana Damnjanovic, a striker for Bayern Munich, scored.
