Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former prison warden who helped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre have been arrested. The arrests of Senohe Matsoara and Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, were conducted in Bloemfontein and Port Edward, respectively.

Matsoara was arrested on Saturday, while Sekeleni was arrested on Friday.

On Friday night, Bester and his fugitive girlfriend were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania.