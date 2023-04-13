Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
KwaZulu-Natal’s Arts, Sports and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena has resigned from her political role in the provincial executive after just seven months in office.
Bani-Mapena, a former senior eThekwini Municipality official, who left the municipality under a cloud following tender fraud allegations, came to the office in August last year, replacing Hlengiwe Mavimbela.
Local doodle artist, Dylan Gordon, is ready to jet off to Amsterdam later this year to represent South Africa in the global Red Bull Doodle Art competition.
The 21-year-old won the national leg of the competition before the World Final in Amsterdam, where the 2023 Red Bull Doodle Art winner will be chosen by a panel of experts.
After being announced as the national winner, a stoked Gordon said his intricate entry to the competition took between two to four hours to draw.
